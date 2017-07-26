NVIDIA Makes It Easier On Fedora To Try GNOME With EGLStreams On Wayland

With Fedora not yet officially supporting the EGLStreams code-path for GNOME Mutter on Wayland, NVIDIA has created their own third-party Copr repository with said support.
Miguel A. Vico of NVIDIA has setup a Copr repository that has the Mutter compositor with EGLStream support enabled, the approach currently used by NVIDIA in supporting Wayland with not their binary driver not supporting GBM and no new unified API yet in existence.
The repository can be found here. More details via Christian Schaller's blog.
