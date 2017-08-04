CUDA 9 Release Candidate Arrives, Supports Volta & Faster Performance

NVIDIA is ending out the week with their first release candidate of CUDA 9.
The big features of CUDA 9 according to NVIDIA are faster performance in the form of more optimized libraries, support for cooperative groups as a new programming model, and support for next-generation "Volta" GPUs.
With CUDA 9 the shipped libraries can be from two to five times faster with optimizations to cuBLAS, cuFFT, and NPP, among others. The performance improvements should be most prominent for Pascal GPU owners. CUDA 9 also has performance improvements around NVLINK, Unified Memory, and other areas.
Developers wishing to download the latest release candidate of CUDA 9.0 can do so via developer.nvidia.com.
2 Comments