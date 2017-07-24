NVIDIA+CMU Develop New Shading Language & Compiler Framework
24 July 2017
NVIDIA and Carnegie Mellon University have developed a new open-source shading language in step with a new compiler framework.

This new shading language and framework is named Spire and is designed for high-performance rendering. The Spire compiler takes this original new source shader language and will generate GLSL or SPIR-V depending upon whether you want OpenGL or Vulkan usage, respectively.

The researchers responsible for the Spire project will be presenting more details at next week's SIGGRAPH graphics conference.

More details on the Spire effort via this page and the linked whitepaper.
