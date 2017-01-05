NVIDIA @ CES 2017 Livestream
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 4 January 2017
Jen-Hsun Huang's keynote presentation for NVIDIA is going on tonight at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017).

For those wishing to watch the recorded livestream yourself:


Some highlights:

- Big focus as usual on AI, deep learning, self-driving cars.

- GeForce Experience now can integrate with Facebook Live, but not too useful for Linux gamers given no GeForce Experience yet for Linux...

- A new Android TV SHIELD device supporting 4K HDR.

- "NVIDIA SPOT" was announced, this is decently exciting if you are into IoT / smart homes.

So far mostly work that's not too relevant to NVIDIA Linux fans given the dominant Windows gaming marketshare. But there should be some Linux-relevant material still coming up given that Linux dominants GPGPU/HPC/DNN/AI/Self-Driving environments and the possibility of unveiling the new SoC... Stay tuned for updates; though it may not be for a few hours if I end up falling asleep while waiting for anything really exciting from a Linux perspective.
