NVIDIA Developer Posts Auto PRIME Detection, Mesa USB Loader Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 December 2016 at 08:38 PM EST. 6 Comments
MESA --
NVIDIA Linux developer Thierry Reding has posted some Mesa patches this Christmas weekend.

Reding started with a Mesa loader change to add support for USB devices. He explained with the patch, "Allow USB devices to be used as output slaves for PRIME. Note that this currently doesn't work on the X.Org server's built-in modesetting driver because it requires glamor in order to expose the necessary capabilities through RandR. It should be possible to use this in order to accelerate Wayland clients on the GPU, though it's questionable how useful that is without having a compositor that gets accelerated."

Then related to the PRIME work was this patch for automatic PRIME detection in the Mesa loader code. He explained there, "If a device doesn't support rendering and support for PRIME isn't enabled via the DRI_PRIME environment variable or dri.conf, attempt to find a render node which can be used to offload rendering. Along with platform and host1x bus support in the loader, this is the final piece of the puzzle to automatically allow split scanout/render devices to work with Wayland compositors and the X.Org server. Note that this requires that the Wayland compositor and X.Org server are accelerated with a DRI driver to make sure that the default file descriptor is properly set up."
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Revived, Render-Only Library Updated Too
Haswell OpenGL 4.0 / FP64 Support In Mesa Might Finally Be Close To Merging
Massive Gallium3D Nine Patch Series Merged To Mesa Git
70 Patches Of Cleaning & Bug Fixes For Mesa
Float64 Support For Intel's Vulkan Driver Is Almost Here
ARB_transform_feedback_overflow_query In The Pipe For Intel Mesa
Popular News
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound