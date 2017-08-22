NVIDIA 384.69 Linux Driver Released With A Few Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 22 August 2017 at 11:26 AM EDT.
NVIDIA today released the 384.69 Linux driver as their latest release in the 384 "long-lived" series.

This is just a maintenance update to the 384 Linux driver and includes Quadro P4000 Max-Q support, an intermittent hang with Vulkan when using VK_KHR_display, disabling G-SYNC for desktop environments using libmutter-0.so, a update for the NVIDIA installer around SELinux, and removing support for checking for driver packages in the nvidia-installer.

Overall a small update and of those changes the Quadro P4000 Max-Q design support is noticeable if you have that hardware otherwise the Vulkan fix will affect some of you as will the G-SYNC workaround for Budgie and other desktops.

This latest NVIDIA Linux binary driver release is available from NVIDIA.com.
