NVIDIA's Unix graphics team has today released some updated binary display drivers.
First up is the NVIDIA 384.59 Linux driver release, which is all about bug fixing that follows the more prominent feature work in the earlier 384 beta.
Fixes in the NVIDIA 384.59 Linux driver include a stereo issue, S4 suspend to hang during suspend when SLI was enabled, devices not being enumerated correctly by the Vulkan driver, a GLX_EXT_buffer_age problem, a RandR issue, and HDMI problems. So it's a bit of everything with the fixes scattered throughout. This driver update also now reports details about PRIME displays via the Xinerama X extension.
Download this new driver for Linux systems as well as Solaris and FreeBSD via this devtalk thread. This 384 series is also now being designated as optimal drivers for enterprise use with long-term stability for ISV certification, OEMs, and enterprise customers.
Also out is NVIDIA 375.82 as the latest release for those using NVIDIA's current long-lived support series. This driver update has many of the same fixes as the 384 update. Besides the fixes, the 375.82 driver also back-ports support for the GeForce GTX 1060/1070/1080 using Max-Q design to this long-lived branch.
