Today NVIDIA released their first 384 series Linux driver beta and for the occasion I fired up some fresh OpenCL / Vulkan / OpenGL benchmarks in seeing if there are any performance changes for users to see with this new series that will eventually succeed the 381.22 stable release.
On a GeForce GTX TITAN X box I ran some benchmarks of the 384.47 beta driver compared to the stable 381.22 driver release.
Not mentioned in today's release notes is their OpenCL runtime is now using CUDA 9.0 rather than CUDA 8.0, at least according to the OpenCL string report.
First up some of the Vulkan changes spotted for this GTX TITAN X system running Ubuntu 17.04:
Mostly minor, but Mad Max and Serious Sam 3: BFE seem to do better with today's beta.
Some OpenCL losses and a Blender CUDA win.
Not much change on the OpenGL side from the tests run on the GTX TITAN X. A lot more data on OpenBenchmarking.org.
