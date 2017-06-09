NVIDIA Rolls Out The 384 Linux Driver Series Into Beta

NVIDIA has today announced the 384.47 beta driver for Linux, which succeeds their current 381 short-lived stable release series.
First up is support for the GeForce GTX 1060 / 1070 / 1080 in the new "Max-Q Design" for laptops. GeForce Max-Q designs are for thinner and quieter laptops via a new design approach. Also now supported by the GeForce 384 Linux driver is the GT 1030 (previously it was "unofficially" supported in 381), GeForce MX150, and the P106-100. The P106-100 appears to actually be the Tesla V100 Volta accelerator.
Beyond the new product support, there are many fixes in this driver. There are many OpenGL bug fixes, some VDPAU fixes, support for the "nearest" transform filter in their X driver, updates to the NVIDIA Installer, an SELinux enhancement, and other minor work.
This release doesn't carry the changes of their new Vulkan driver beta. Overall, the NVIDIA 384 series isn't the most exciting update in recent history, but at least there's a lot of fixing going on, underlying work for Volta, and other work taking place.
Download this latest binary driver from NVIDIA.com.
