NVIDIA Pops Out Another Vulkan Beta With More Performance Work

A few days back NVIDIA released the Vulkan 381.10.10 Linux beta that featured performance improvements as well as new Vulkan/OpenGL interoperability extensions. That beta driver has already been succeeded by a new driver.
On Friday night, NVIDIA issued the 381.26.06 driver for Linux and 382.71 driver for Windows. The only mentioned changes for these new Vulkan beta drivers are "Various performance improvements and bug fixes."
No further details about these performance changes. But I'm back to running some weekend benchmarks looking for changes in this new driver. Those wanting to download it can find this Vulkan beta binary here.
Add A Comment