NVIDIA has released a new short-lived Linux binary driver update that jumps it ahead to the 381 release series.
Available today is the NVIDIA 381.22 Linux driver as the newest GeForce/Quadro/Tesla proprietary Linux graphics driver. This first 381 Linux driver update mostly consists of bug-fixes but also has new Vulkan extensions that previously were just part of their "Vulkan beta" driver.
The fixes range from a GLX_EXT_buffer_age fix, various OpenGL problems, some display related issues, and the OpenGL threaded optimizations are disabled by default due to various stability problems. The NVIDIA 381.22 Linux driver should also work up through the 4.11 kernel.
Besides Vulkan bug fixes, there is also support for the following extensions: VK_EXT_acquire_xlib_display, VK_EXT_display_control, VK_EXT_display_surface_counter, VK_EXT_direct_mode_display, VK_KHX_external_memory, VK_KHX_external_memory_fd, VK_KHX_external_semaphore, and VK_KHX_external_semaphore_fd.
This latest NVIDIA Linux binary driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.
