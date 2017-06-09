With NVIDIA just releasing a new beta Vulkan driver that in addition to having new Vulkan extensions and better Vulkan/OpenGL interoperability also has "various performance improvements", I couldn't resist running some benchmarks.
With seeing the new NVIDIA 381.10.10 Vulkan beta Linux driver this morning, I ran a few benchmarks on the current selection of available Vulkan Linux games. Tests were done from the Intel Core i7 6800K box with a GeForce GTX TITAN X with my other systems in the office being busy with Intel Core X Series benchmarking.
I compared the current long-lived driver release (375.66) to the current stable release (short-lived) driver release of 381.22 and then with this brand new NVIDIA 381.10.10 beta driver.
Dota 2 is faster on the 381 series since 375, but no real difference with this new beta "10.10" driver.
Dawn of War III doesn't run on the 375 release, but between 381.22 and 381.10.10 there was no real difference in performance.
Mad Max is much better on 381 series than 375, but this new 381.10.10 driver had a much minor impact on performance.
For some scenes, lower performance.
Not a lot of change with Serious Sam 3: BFE on Vulkan.
The Talos Principle, as the original Vulkan launch game, was flat-lined.
So overall not much to see performance-wise out of the 381.10.10 beta driver, but at least there are new Vulkan extensions as well as new OpenGL extensions for semaphores and memory objects.
