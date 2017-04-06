Coinciding with today's NVIDIA Titan Xp announcement is a new beta Linux driver release!
The NVIDIA 381.09 beta release this morning adds official support for the TITAN Xp along with the GTX 1080 Ti (It's worked on 378, just not properly advertised) and on the workstation side is the Quadro M520.
The NVIDIA 381.09 beta also has support for newer kernel releases, including Linux 4.10. This release also disables OpenGL threaded optimizations by default due to various instability reports after the feature was turned on by default in the 378 release.
Exciting about the 381.09 beta is that it pulls in updated Vulkan support that was previously only in their Vulkan beta drivers. Updated Vulkan support includes support for VK_EXT_acquire_xlib_display, VK_EXT_display_control, VK_EXT_display_surface_counter, VK_EXT_direct_mode_display, VK_KHX_external_memory, VK_KHX_external_memory_fd, VK_KHX_external_semaphore, and VK_KHX_external_semaphore_fd. These were the newer Vulkan 1.0.42 extensions from GDC and are needed for Steam Linux VR.
This driver also adds a new re-sampling method meta-mode option and contains a wide array of fixes. The fixes this time around are rather scattered throughout their driver stack -- including several crash fixes.
All the details on the NVIDIA Linux 381.09 beta driver via devtalk.nvidia.com.
