NVIDIA has released the 375.66 proprietary driver update as their latest in the long-lived driver series branch.
NVIDIA already has the 378 driver series for those wanting the latest bleeding-edge features and capabilities, but for those opting for a bit more stability / proven driver, the 375 series is their current "long-lived" branch.
The NVIDIA 375.66 driver out today adds support for the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, Quadro M520, P3000, Titan Xp, and GRID K520. This hardware has already been supported by the 378 series.
The NVIDIA 375.66 driver also has a variety of bug fixes ranging from EGL issues to HDMI/DP problems to other bugs.
See this announcement for the complete list of fixes if you are presently affected by a NVIDIA Linux driver bug. This build is also available for Solaris and FreeBSD NVIDIA customers.
