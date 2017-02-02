NVIDIA 375.27.08 Vulkan Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 2 February 2017 at 12:16 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA has released a new beta of their Vulkan driver for Windows and Linux.

The NVIDIA 375.27.08 is available for Linux users as the newest Vulkan beta driver while the Windows release is 376.80.

This Vulkan driver beta has just "bug fixes" over their feature-packaged Vulkan driver beta from January.

Great to see NVIDIA continue with their quick Vulkan driver progression and continuing to keep the Linux support in-step with their Windows driver. Those interested can download this latest beta driver from developer.nvidia.com.

If you aren't interested in Vulkan though, there aren't other changes in this driver and for general Linux users there is the more exciting NVIDIA 378 Linux beta available.
