NVIDIA Releases New Public Vulkan Beta Driver, Includes 4 New Extensions

NVIDIA has today issued a new public Vulkan beta driver for Windows and Linux.
NVIDIA's Vulkan beta driver stack has been bumped to the 381.26.03 release while their Windows driver is at 382.58.
The updated NVIDIA Vulkan driver for both platforms includes four new extensions, updating the VulkanRT loader to v1.0.49, and has performance improvements. Newly supported extensions for this beta driver include VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2, VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax, VK_NV_fill_rectangle, and VK_NV_fragment_coverage_to_color.
VK_KHR_get_surface_capabilities2 has been mentioned before while the other extensions are fairly new. VK_EXT_sampler_filter_minmax appears to be part of the next Vulkan update while VK_NK_fill_rectangle and VK_NV_fragment_coverage_to_color are NVIDIA-developed extensions not yet part of an official Vulkan release.
Download the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta drivers here.
