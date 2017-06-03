Nouveau NVC0 Enables ARB_post_depth_coverage

Red Hat's Lyude has enabled the ARB_post_depth_coverage within the Nouveau NVC0 driver and the associated work for bringing it up within Gallium3D / Mesa state tracker.
ARB_post_depth_coverage is an OpenGL 2015 extension and explained via the OpenGL registry:
This extension allows the fragment shader to control whether values in gl_SampleMaskIn[] reflect the coverage after application of the early depth and stencil tests. This feature can be enabled with the following layout qualifier in the fragment shader:
layout(post_depth_coverage) in;
Use of this feature implicitly enables early fragment tests.
The NVC0 changes along with the necessary Gallium and Mesa state tracker work are now in Mesa 17.2 Git. Intel wired in this extension in core Mesa and their driver last December while this Fermi+ Nouveau driver is the first Gallium3D driver exposing this extension.
1 Comment