NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory

It's been an interesting week for Linux storage with Red Hat deprecating Btrfs and Stratis being their next-gen Linux storage bet . Independent of that is now the announcement of NOVA, a new Linux file-system coming out of university research into file-systems for persistent memory.NOVA is short for NOn-Volatile memory Accelerated file-system built for persistent memory. NOVA was developed at the beautiful University of California, San Diego.From their announcement, "NOVA's goal is to provide a high-performance, full-featured, production-ready file system tailored for byte-addressable non-volatile memories (e.g., NVDIMMs and Intel's soon-to-be-released 3DXpoint DIMMs). It combines design elements from many other file systems to provide a combination of high-performance, strong consistency guarantees, and comprehensive data protection. NOVA supports DAX-style mmap, and making DAX perform well is a first-order priority in NOVA's design."The developers believe NOVA is stable enough right now for "complex applications" but that there is "substantial" work left.NOVA is log-structured with a log-per-file design, file modifications are copy-on-write, replication and checksumming of all metadata structures, supports checkpoints, and more.Many more details on NOVA's design can be found via this documentation patch . It will be interesting to see how well NOVA does and if the UCSD developers are eventually able to mainline this new persistent memory file-system for Linux.