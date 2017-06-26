92 Patches Later: Experimental NIR Backend For RadeonSI
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 June 2017 at 10:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Nicolai Hähnle of AMD has posted his set of 92 patches for implementing an experimental NIR back-end within the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

This experimental NIR support in RadeonSI is part of his effort on adding ARB_gl_spirv / SPIR-V support to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and with the NIR support comes some code sharing between RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI with that open-source, unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver already leveraging the NIR intermediate representation.

At this stage the NIR support is very basic and over the weekend he got vertex/pixel shader pipelines working using SPIR-V and thus for now is limited to just OpenGL 3.1. With his nearly 100 patches, the support can be enabled via the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable.

He's hoping to begin mainlining some of the RadeonSI changes soon. All the technical details via this patch series.
