92 Patches Later: Experimental NIR Backend For RadeonSI

Nicolai Hähnle of AMD has posted his set of 92 patches for implementing an experimental NIR back-end within the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
This experimental NIR support in RadeonSI is part of his effort on adding ARB_gl_spirv / SPIR-V support to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and with the NIR support comes some code sharing between RADV Vulkan and RadeonSI with that open-source, unofficial Radeon Vulkan driver already leveraging the NIR intermediate representation.
At this stage the NIR support is very basic and over the weekend he got vertex/pixel shader pipelines working using SPIR-V and thus for now is limited to just OpenGL 3.1. With his nearly 100 patches, the support can be enabled via the R600_DEBUG=nir environment variable.
He's hoping to begin mainlining some of the RadeonSI changes soon. All the technical details via this patch series.
