NFS Client Updates For The Linux 4.10 Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 December 2016 at 11:48 AM EST. 8 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
For users of the Network File System, there are more NFS client updates coming in the Linux 4.10 kernel.

Sent in last week was the first pull request of NFS client updates for the Linux 4.10 merge window. There is client support for the NFSv4 unmask attribute, NFSv4 having correct support for flock() state ids, eliminating redundant GETATTR calls, attribute cache improvements, and various bug fixes.

Now just days prior to closing the release window and announcing Linux 4.10-rc1, there's been a second PR. With the changes queued up today are further attribute cache improvements and NFSv4 locking improvements, plus more fixes.
