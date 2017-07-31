MythTV 29 Released

It's been a while since last having anything to report on with the once very popular MythTV HTPC/DVR software, but today it's out with a new stable release: MythTV 29.
Rather than being released as MythTV 0.29 with v0.28.1 being their previous stable release, instead they have bumped their major version number and are now MythTV 29.
MythTV 29's back-end now listens on all available addresses, there is a new MythTV start-up page, MythTV Setup now makes use of MythUI, there is support for IPv6 local-link addresses, improved handling of Bluray overlays, many front-end fixes, audio playback fixes, and a range of other work.
More details on today's unexpected MythTV 29 release can be found via the release notes and MythTV.org announcement.
