MythTV 29 Released

It's been a while since last having anything to report on with the once very popular MythTV HTPC/DVR software, but today it's out with a new stable release: MythTV 29.Rather than being released as MythTV 0.29 with v0.28.1 being their previous stable release, instead they have bumped their major version number and are now MythTV 29.MythTV 29's back-end now listens on all available addresses, there is a new MythTV start-up page, MythTV Setup now makes use of MythUI, there is support for IPv6 local-link addresses, improved handling of Bluray overlays, many front-end fixes, audio playback fixes, and a range of other work.More details on today's unexpected MythTV 29 release can be found via the release notes and MythTV.org announcement