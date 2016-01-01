Musl 1.1.16 Released, Fixes CVE Integer Overflow, s390x Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 January 2017 at 01:30 PM EST.
A new version of the musl libc standard library is available for those interested in this lightweight alternative to glibc and others.

Musl 1.1.16 was released to fix CVE-2016-8859, an under-allocation bug in regexec with an integer overflow. Besides this CVE, Musl 1.1.16 improves overflow handling as part of it and has also made other noteworthy bug fixes.

Musl libc 1.1.16 has also added a port for the 64-bit s390x, header-level support for Linux 4.7/4.8/4.9 kernels, and other changes and improvements.

More details on musl 1.1.16 via the release announcement or by visiting Musl-libc.org if you are not too familiar with this project but wanting to learn more.
