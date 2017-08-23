VK_KHX_multiview Patches For RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 August 2017 at 09:08 PM EDT.
RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has today posted patches for supporting the VK_KHX_multiview extension within this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.

VK_KHX_multiview is already supported by Intel's Vulkan driver within Mesa while now patches for the RADV driver are pending.

This experimental multi-view extension is similar to OpenGL's OVR_multiview extension that was originally pushed by Oculus. The VK_KHX_multiview extension is about allowing multiple view render passes.

With these 11 patches, this Vulkan extension is now exposed in the RADV Vulkan driver, which will hopefully be merged in time for the Mesa 17.3 release a few months down the road.
