VK_KHX_multiview Patches For RADV Radeon Vulkan Driver

RADV co-founder Bas Nieuwenhuizen has today posted patches for supporting the VK_KHX_multiview extension within this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver.VK_KHX_multiview is already supported by Intel's Vulkan driver within Mesa while now patches for the RADV driver are pending.This experimental multi-view extension is similar to OpenGL's OVR_multiview extension that was originally pushed by Oculus. The VK_KHX_multiview extension is about allowing multiple view render passes.With these 11 patches , this Vulkan extension is now exposed in the RADV Vulkan driver, which will hopefully be merged in time for the Mesa 17.3 release a few months down the road.