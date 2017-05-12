MuQSS CPU Scheduler 0.155 Released
Con Kolivas has released his latest version of the MuQSS CPU scheduler that succeeds the Brain BFS scheduler.

MuQSS 0.155 is now available along with his Linux-4.11-ck1 patch series. MuQSS continues to be designed for delivering maximum system responsiveness and interactivity with a focus on desktop workloads.

MuQSS 0.155 has a number of fixes, changes the skip lists to 25% probability of increased level, some preemption code tweaks, and other work.

More details on this updated out-of-tree CPU scheduler for the Linux kernel via this mailing list announcement.
