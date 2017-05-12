Con Kolivas has released his latest version of the MuQSS CPU scheduler that succeeds the Brain BFS scheduler.
MuQSS 0.155 is now available along with his Linux-4.11-ck1 patch series. MuQSS continues to be designed for delivering maximum system responsiveness and interactivity with a focus on desktop workloads.
MuQSS 0.155 has a number of fixes, changes the skip lists to 25% probability of increased level, some preemption code tweaks, and other work.
More details on this updated out-of-tree CPU scheduler for the Linux kernel via this mailing list announcement.
