Mozilla Thunderbird 52 Released

Thunderbird 52.0 is now available as the latest stable release for those using this Mozilla-developed mail client.
Mozilla Thunderbird 52.0 now has a folder pane toolbar and folder view selector, calendar events can now be created and edited in a tab, chat now supports Twitter direct messages, that chat component now supports linking and favoriting in Twitter, better XMPP chat support, PulseAudio is now required on Linux for audio support, IMAP improvements, and a range of fixes and other improvements.
A complete list of the changes to find with Thunderbird 52.0 can be found via the release notes.
