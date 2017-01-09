Mozilla's Servo Begins Firming Up 2017 Goals
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 9 January 2017 at 05:04 PM EST. 30 Comments
Mozilla's experimental layout engine, Servo, is working on figuring out their goals for 2017.

Last year Servo was successful in delivering a very early preview of Servo/Browser.html, landing WebRender2, Mozilla Quantum coming about, and more. But now it's 2017 and we have a new year to look ahead to as this layout engine matures.

Among their proposed goals for Servo in 2017 are finishing Stylo (Servo's CSS style system into Gecko), extending WebRender as the GPU accelerated back-end, experimenting with initial layout integration in other products, exploring Flexbox, extending and better supporting embedding APIs, and implementing other high priority DOM APIs. Among the research proposed for this year is a magic DOM and JavaScript optimizations along with software transactional memory.

These early 2017 items are mentioned via their Wiki roadmap. As shared in this week's Servo TWIS update, they will be firming up their 2017 plans in the coming week.
