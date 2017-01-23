Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 23 January 2017 at 08:23 AM EST.
Firefox 51.0 just hit Mozilla's FTP servers for those wanting the latest version of this open-source web-browser.

Firefox 51 isn't a big feature release for end-users but notably does have support for FLAC audio, at long last! Great to see the web browsers finally shipping support out-of-the-box for this open-source audio codec.

Also notable for Firefox 51 is WebGL 2.0 by default. Also, they have enabled Skia content rendering by default in the Linux build too.

Some other changes include improved video performance when not using GPU acceleration, the zoom indicator is now shown in the menu bar, turning on e10s multi-process Firefox for users with extensions that are not explicitly marked as incompatible, improvements to Firefox's password manager, and various CSS/JavaScript/ES2015 developer improvements.

So overall it's a pretty decent release if you get excited about the technical changes covered. Download Firefox 51 from Mozilla.org.
