Mono Begins Using WebAssembly With A Look Towards C#/F# The Web
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 9 August 2017 at 05:39 PM EDT. 1 Comment
MICROSOFT --
Miguel de Icaza announced today that the Mono Project has been exploring ways to bring Mono to the web using WebAssembly.

WebAssembly, of course, being the modern, cross-platform means of being able to safely execute native code in web browsers. WebAssembly continues to make inroads in part to its LLVM back-end for code generation.

Mono has been prototyping two implementations that uses a full-static compilation mode or a more versatile but slower method. The slower method involves compiling the Mono C run-time into WebAssembly and using the Mono IL interpreter to in turn run the managed code. So far their prototypes are handling basic C# and F# .NET code.

Those interested in Mono via WebAssembly can learn more via Mono-Project.com.
