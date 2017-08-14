On the same day as Microsoft releasing .NET Core 2.0, the Mono folks are out with a software update of their own.
Mono, the software aiming to make it easier to write cross-platform .NET code, is out with its first post-5.0 stable update. The mono command finally runs as 64-bit by default while there is an argument for restoring 32-bit support. Mono 5.2 also has prep work for the .NET Standard 2.0, various library improvements, optimizations to its runtime, and many fixes.
Those making use of Mono can learn more about the v5.2 feature release via Mono-Project.com though the interesting technical bits are mentioned in the release notes.
