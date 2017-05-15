Mono 5.0 was released earlier this week without much fanfare.
Only this morning did I notice Mono 5.0 was released back on 14 May. Mono 5.0 is a big update by the Microsoft-owned Xamarin.
Mono 5.0 integrates the Roslyn C# compiler, MSBUILD, enables a new concurrent garbage collector by default, and has more code sharing/integration with Microsoft .NET.
Mono's Roslyn compiler, which is the open-sourced compiler used by Visual Studio, adds full support for C# 7 under Mono while Mono's mcs compiler will still be maintained side-by-side.
There are also many bug fixes to find with Mono 5.0. More details can be found via the Mono Project announcement and the 5.0 release notes.
