Mircade: An Arcade-Style Ubuntu Game Launcher Using Mir

Canonical developer Alan Griffiths who has long been involved in the development of the Mir display server for Ubuntu has now announced Mircade.
Mircade is a game launcher powered by Mir via using the Miral-Kiosk layer that's designed for kiosk-like use-cases and where apps occupy a single full-screen window. With this modern Ubuntu game-launcher, it of course uses Snap too, "The mircade snap takes mircade and a few open games from the Ubuntu archive to create an 'arcade style' snap for playing these games."
Mircade at this point appears to be quite simple and mostly a proof-of-concept for making an easy gaming environment on Ubuntu using Snaps and Mir. Those interested in trying it out can do so via Snappy with the details via this blog post.
3 Comments