Originally Mir 1.0 was expected early in the Ubuntu 17.10 development cycle, but with their dramatic shift away from Unity 8 and Mir, that's no longer happening but there are new plans for Mir 1.0.
Longtime Mir developer Alan Griffiths at Canonical says a Mir 0.27 release is coming soon that has a lot of work-in-progress features that were baking prior to Canonical shifting their desktop focus.
Mir 0.27 also will feature a new set of APIs to develop a "Mir platform" outside of Mir itself, which can be used for developing Mir-Wayland platform support without having to fork Mir itself. They're also moving the Android platform code outside of the Mir tree and interfacing it with these platform APIs.
Mir 1.0 was originally going to remove deprecated functions, but that is no longer the case. Mir 1.0 will now focus on adding support for Wayland clients directly. No word if Mir 1.0 will still happen for the Ubuntu 17.10 cycle.
More details via Alan's blog.
Update: Alan has confirmed Mir 1.0 is still expected by Ubuntu 17.10.
