Ubuntu's Mir display server is out today with version 0.27 that is an interim step before Mir 1.0 with Wayland client support. Mir 0.27 contains functionality that was a work-in-progress during Canonical's recent restructuring and shift in focus.
Mir 1.0's goal is now to support Wayland clients directly and that is expected by October with Ubuntu 17.10. However, Alan Griffiths has today announced Mir 0.27 as a stepping stone with new features and their first official release since Canonical decided they would abandon their Unity 8 / Mir desktop dream.
Mir 0.27 has many internal changes, offers up new APIs like for getting the logical size of an output, a software cursor option, prep work for generic output cloning, support for drag-and-drop, support for hardware cursors in hybrid GPU setups, and various clean-ups and optimizations. Not too many end-user features in this release besides finally supporting drag-and-drop, but lots of internal improvements.
MirAL 1.4 is also now available as the abstraction layer making it easier to use Mir. MirAL 1.4 supports passing messages to enable DnD, support for client-requested move, porting to undeprecated Mir APIs, a cursor theme option, and removal of support for pre-0.26 Mir.
More details on Mir 0.27 via Alan's blog.
