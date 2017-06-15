Mir 0.26.3 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 June 2017 at 01:05 PM EDT. 1 Comment
With Canonical divesting in Mir from the desktop and abandoning their mobile phone/tablet ambitions, we might not see Mir v1.0 ever reached as was anticipated to happen for the Ubuntu 17.10 cycle. However, Mir is still being maintained for IoT use-cases and today is a new point release.

Mir 0.26.3 is the first update to Ubuntu's display server in a while, but doesn't contain much in the way of new features. As implied by the version, 0.26.3 is primarily a bug-fix release. Mir 0.26.3 is available to Ubuntu 17.10/17.04/16.10/16.04 archives.

More details via this blog post by Canonical developer Alan Griffiths.
