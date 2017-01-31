While Mir 1.0 is expected this year, the next upcoming release of the Mir display server is version 0.26. Here's a look at the new features.
It's looking like Mir 0.26 will be released soon as in the past few days Canonical developers have been updating the change-log for this next Mir version.
Some of the Mir 0.26 highlights include improved toolkit APIs, support for configuring input devices, a toolkit extension mechanism for platform-specific APIs was added, EDID support was introduced for returning the monitor data, deprecation of Mir's "legacy toolkit APIs" that will be dropped for Mir 1.0, and ending it out there's now client-side vsync to reduce latency from the client to the server. This client-side vsync should help a lot for Unity 8.
Mir 0.26 also has many fixes, including restoring support for better-than-triple buffering by default and other performance regressions were addressed. Details on bugs around Mir 0.26 via Launchpad.
More details on the Mir 0.26 features/changes can be found via the Mir Bazaar change-log.
In case you missed the news from earlier, there is also now a Mircade Ubuntu Game Launcher available in prototype form that's the latest showcase for Mir.
2 Comments