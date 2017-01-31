The Features Coming For Mir 0.26: EDID, New APIs, Client-Side Vsync, Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 31 January 2017 at 07:55 PM EST. 2 Comments
UBUNTU --
While Mir 1.0 is expected this year, the next upcoming release of the Mir display server is version 0.26. Here's a look at the new features.

It's looking like Mir 0.26 will be released soon as in the past few days Canonical developers have been updating the change-log for this next Mir version.

Some of the Mir 0.26 highlights include improved toolkit APIs, support for configuring input devices, a toolkit extension mechanism for platform-specific APIs was added, EDID support was introduced for returning the monitor data, deprecation of Mir's "legacy toolkit APIs" that will be dropped for Mir 1.0, and ending it out there's now client-side vsync to reduce latency from the client to the server. This client-side vsync should help a lot for Unity 8.

Mir 0.26 also has many fixes, including restoring support for better-than-triple buffering by default and other performance regressions were addressed. Details on bugs around Mir 0.26 via Launchpad.

More details on the Mir 0.26 features/changes can be found via the Mir Bazaar change-log.

In case you missed the news from earlier, there is also now a Mircade Ubuntu Game Launcher available in prototype form that's the latest showcase for Mir.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Delayed A Second Time
Mircade: An Arcade-Style Ubuntu Game Launcher Using Mir
Ubuntu 17.04 Spins Do Their Lone Alpha Release
Ubuntu 17.04 Continues Prepping For Linux 4.10
Ubuntu Still Planning For Mir 1.0 In 2017
Canonical Clarifies Ubuntu Phone State: Nothing Really Until Snap-Based Image Ready
Popular News
Firefox 51 Released With FLAC Audio Support, WebGL 2.0 By Default
VK9 - Direct3D-Over-Vulkan - Reaches New Milestones
Kodi 17.0 Is Near With The RC4 Release
Microsoft Open-Sources DirectX Shader Compiler
Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu On An Intel Pentium CPU
Budgie Desktop To Begin Decoupling From GNOME, Will Use Qt