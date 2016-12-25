Mir 0.25 Released: Pointer Confinement, Gamma KMS Support, Libmircore
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 25 December 2016 at 08:10 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
For anyone hoping this year that Canonical would have decided to abandon their Mir display server efforts and shift focus back to Wayland, that did not happen, but in the stockings this holiday for Ubuntu users is an updated Mir display server release, version 0.25.

Mir 0.25 was quietly released last week as the newest stable version of their alternative to Wayland and the X.Org Server. Mir 0.25 introduces support for pointer confinement, as needed for some games. Mir 0.25 also now correctly identifies output types on the Raspberry Pi, adds dead key and compose key support, gamma support for KMS-driven hardware, Yakkety/Zesty GCC6 support, surface pass-through support for full-screen clients of nested servers, a new libmircore library, early support for VirtualBox, initial support for high precision frame-timing, a smoother desktop zoom implementation, and dozens of bug fixes.

Overall, Mir 0.25 is a big update with the pointer confinement, gamma support for KMS drivers, early work on VirtualBox, high precision frame timing, and other changes. Though with Mir 0.25 there still isn't Vulkan support. Mir 0.25 does contain ABI breaks, so watch out when upgrading.

Those wishing to learn more about Mir 0.25 can read the change-log via Launchpad. Ubuntu developers continue working on Mir and Unity 8 with the hope of having it ready for the desktop by Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
Ubuntu To Stop Building 32-Bit PowerPC For Future Releases
Ubuntu To Begin Making Use Of Swapfiles In Place Of SWAP Partitions
Another Veteran Ubuntu Member Is Leaving Canonical
Longtime Ubuntu Developer Martin Pitt Leaving Canonical, Joining Red Hat
Ubuntu OTA-14 Released, Fixes A Number Of Bugs
Popular News
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound
10-Way AMD GPU Comparison For Team Fortress 2 With RadeonSI Mesa 13.1-dev