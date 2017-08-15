The Minoca operating system is a "general purpose operating system written from scratch" but has a POSIX-like interface and is SMP-ready, network-capable, event-driven, and other modern features.
Minoca OS so far supports some x86 hardware and ARM SBC boards. At the end of June marked the Minoca OS 0.4 release to not a lot of attention. Minoca OS 0.4 added support for X.Org as well as fceux as a Nintendo NES emulator.
Drawing our attention to the project now is word of a Minoca-based UEFI Coreboot payload being in development.
Those wanting to learn about the Minoca OS itself can find the open-source code hosted via GitHub -- including more screenshots. Unfortunately, the Minoca Corp website for the project is down and isn't clear if it's a temporary issue or permanent. Minoca OS was open-sourced towards the end of 2016.
