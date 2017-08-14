Microsoft announced the .NET Core 2.0 release this morning and it comes with continued Linux support.
New on the Linux side of .NET Core 2.0 is that ARM32 (32-bit ARMv7) is now supported by .NET alongside ARM64 and x86_64 Linux. The 32-bit ARM Linux support appears to be aimed primarily at Raspberry Pi users. This .NET Core update also adds support for Debian 9.0 Stretch and SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP2.
Also making the Linux support better with .NET Core 2.0 is they now treat Linux as a single operating system rather than targeting distributions independently. So far only glibc-based Linux distributions are supported while musl-based OSes like Alpine Linux will see support in the future.
General runtime improvements to .NET Core 2.0 include performance improvements, fully implementing the finalized .NET Standard 2.0, and RyuJIT is the new x86 JIT.
Those interested in .NET Core 2.0 can find out more via Microsoft MSDN.
