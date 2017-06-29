Micro Machines World Series Debuts With Linux Support

Micro Machines World Series rolled out today and it's greeted by same-day Linux support.
This is the port we've been expecting by Virtual Programming and great to see they made it out for day-one. Micro Machines World Series is a racing game of the Micro Machines micro-vehicles. This new game has NERF guns, catapults, and more to add to the driving excitement.
The Linux requirements list Radeon HD 5570 or NVIDIA GeForce GT 440 as a minimum but they recommend at least a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290X. Mesa 17.0.2 and later should work for Radeon graphics while on the NVIDIA side is the 375 proprietary driver or newer. These GPU recommendations are the same as under Windows, albeit with notes about the different drivers.
More details via the Steam Store. This game retails for $29.99 USD.
Add A Comment