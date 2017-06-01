Micro Machines World Series Is Driving On Linux This Month

Virtual Programming has revealed their latest noteworthy Linux game port: Micro Machines World Series.
Micro Machines World Series is a racing game of the Micro Machines micro-vehicles. The game has team battle strategies, NERF guns, catapults, and more to make an interesting, action-packed, family-friendly racing game.
Micro Machines World Series is being released for all platforms later this month and Virtual Programming has revealed today they are doing the macOS/Linux ports and it looks like they will be ready for launch-day.
The listed GPU requirements are currently shown the same for Linux as on Windows: a minimum of a NVIDIA GT 440 or Radeon HD 5570 but recommends a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 290X. For Radeon GPUs they list Mesa 17.0.2+ as needed while the NVIDIA support should be there with the 375+ drivers. Intel graphics are not currently supported and they also explicitly state Wayland is not supported. It will be interesting to see how this latest VP Linux port performs.
The game can be pre-ordered from Steam ahead of its launch later this month where it's on sale for $26.99 USD.
3 Comments