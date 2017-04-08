Meson Build System Prepares For Growth
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 8 April 2017 at 07:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Jussi Pakkanen of the Meson Build System has issued a project status report following more projects like X.Org and Mesa exploring Meson.

Many of the projects exploring Meson are doing so as a possible replacement to their CMake or Autotools build systems. A number of them are commonly turned onto Meson by its superior Windows support, the possibility of condensing two or three build systems down into a single unified build system, and certainly the much faster performance of Meson thanks in part to its Ninja back-end.

Jussi notes though with the growing use of Meson, a backlog of pull requests has formed. Thus being more prompt with handling and review of pull requests is a desired goal. Additionally, Meson may begin looking at a multi-maintainer mode rather than Jussi handling all Git commits to the project.

Additionally, another growing pain has been around Meson's documentation. Helping to improve the documentation, they may merge their docs into the main Git repository itself.

More details on the state of Meson and plans can be found via this mailing list post from earlier today.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
All FreeDesktop.org Projects Now Appear To Have A Contributor Covenant
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
SQLite 3.18 Released With PRAGMA Optimize, Other Enhancements
OpenSSL Planning To Relicense Its Code
Blender Making Progress On Its Realtime PBR Engine
Audacity 2.1.3 Released
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
AMD Ryzen Has Captivated Linux Gamers & Enthusiasts
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
April Fools' Or Should Wayland Switch Away From Using C?
Early Tests Of AMDGPU's DRM-Next Performance For Linux 4.12