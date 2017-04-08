Meson Build System Prepares For Growth

Jussi Pakkanen of the Meson Build System has issued a project status report following more projects like X.Org and Mesa exploring Meson.
Many of the projects exploring Meson are doing so as a possible replacement to their CMake or Autotools build systems. A number of them are commonly turned onto Meson by its superior Windows support, the possibility of condensing two or three build systems down into a single unified build system, and certainly the much faster performance of Meson thanks in part to its Ninja back-end.
Jussi notes though with the growing use of Meson, a backlog of pull requests has formed. Thus being more prompt with handling and review of pull requests is a desired goal. Additionally, Meson may begin looking at a multi-maintainer mode rather than Jussi handling all Git commits to the project.
Additionally, another growing pain has been around Meson's documentation. Helping to improve the documentation, they may merge their docs into the main Git repository itself.
More details on the state of Meson and plans can be found via this mailing list post from earlier today.
Add A Comment