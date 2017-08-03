The Vulkan Feature List For Mesa

Intel's Jordan Justen has added to Mesa's feature.txt the current Vulkan extensions as well as indicating the current state of each Mesa Vulkan driver regarding their support.
As most Phoronix readers should know, right now there is just the Intel "ANV" and (unofficial) Radeon "RADV" Vulkan drivers within the Mesa Git tree. And as frequent readers should know, most of the Vulkan extensions are implemented by both drivers.
But for easily tracking the Vulkan extension situation for ANV/RADV, the extensions are now indicated via features.txt that is the list easily parsed by Mesa Matrix and friends. This is the list where various OpenGL 3/4 features have been tracked for years now.
The extensions not yet implemented by either driver include KHR_android_Surfacem KHR_display, KHR_display_swapchain, KHR_external_fence, KHR_external_fence_capabilities, KHR_external_fence_fd, KHR_external_fence_win32, KHR_external_memory_win32, KHR_semaphore_win32, KHR_mir_surface, KHR_shared_presentable_image, KHR_win32_keyed_mutex, and KHR_win32_surface. But as you will notice the vast majority of those are relating to Win32 (a.k.a. Windows) and not really important for these open-source Vulkan drivers unless they get ported to Windows since they already handle the relevant Linux extensions for dealing with POSIX file descriptors. And then for the KHR_mir_surface extension, we'l see if either driver bothers with Mir support given its future.
Though due note these are just the Vulkan 1.0 extensions and various other extensions have been introduced in subsequent minor revisions.
The initial features list here.
