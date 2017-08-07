Mesa Is On Track Again To See More Than 10,000 Commits This Year

I was curious this weekend how Mesa's development was trending this summer so yesterday I ran some fresh GitStats on the growing Mesa code-base.Per GitStats, Mesa has seen 94.862 commits from around 800 different authors. The total code-base is up to 2,207,022 lines of code, but keep in mind via GitStats that includes code comments, blank lines, documentation, etc.

Mesa has seen 6,423 commits this year so far that have added 275,670 lines of code added and 143,983 lines removed. So far this is pacing slightly less than last year, which was the second most active year in Mesa's history. But if the trending continues the rest of the year, we will likely see 10~10.5k commits compared to 10,884 seen in 2016.AMD developer Marek Olšák is so far leading with the most commits to Mesa 3D this year. Runner-ups include Jason Ekstrand, Samuel Pitoiset, Emil Velikov, Dave Airlie, Timothy Arceri. Marek is with AMD, Jason is with Intel, Emil is with Collabora, David is with Red Hat, and Samuel and Timothy are both Valve developers working on the Linux driver stack.So far this year have been 171 contributors to Mesa: in 2016 were 222 and 2015 was 178.