While Timothy Arceri at Valve had just made the change to a 5% cache size limit of your disk space from an original 10% maximum threshold, he's now changed it to just a 1GB cache limit.
Arceri is now acknowledging that using a percent-based limit for the Mesa shader cache is probably not a wise idea, at least until they have a better way of more aggressively wiping old/unused caches, such as for older builds of Mesa or rarely-used caches or GPUs no longer present on the system.
He commented with this patch that would switch the Mesa shader cache to just a static 1GB limit:
The more I think about it the more this seems like a bad idea. When we were deleting old cache dirs this wasn't so bad as it was unlikely we would ever hit the actual limit before things were cleaned up. Now that we only start cleaning up old cache items once the limit is reached the a percentage based max cache limit is more risky.
For the inital release of shader cache I think its better to stick to a more conservative cache limit, at least until we have some way of cleaning up the cache more aggressively.
The GLSL shader cache is making its premiere in next month's Mesa 17.1 patch where this change should be back-ported. This patch just landed in Mesa Git minutes ago.
