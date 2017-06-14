Bindless Textures Land In Mesa Git For RadeonSI

Quite pleasant waking up today to find that in Mesa Git are the 70+ patches for implementing ARB_bindless_texture support within RadeonSI Gallium3D.
Samuel Pitoiset working for Valve has spent the past number of weeks on ARB_bindless_texture support for RadeonSI Gallium3D. In Mesa 17.2-dev, RadeonSI is now the first Mesa/Gallium3D driver supporting this extension that's important for AZDO techniques.
Pitoiset's work on this extension was expedited by Feral Interactive's Dawn of War III Linux OpenGL port requiring this extension. Other recent Linux game releases like Mad Max have only optionally used bindless textures but now we're seeing this become more of a necessity for modern titles.
So pull down from Mesa Git today if you want to grab ARB_bindless_texture support. I'll be delivering some fresh benchmarks shortly. Hopefully it won't be too much longer now before seeing bindless texture support in the other Mesa drivers now that the groundwork has been laid.
