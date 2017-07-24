Most Feral Games Are Currently Broken On Mesa Git, RadeonSI Also Has A Steam Issue
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 July 2017 at 06:24 AM EDT. 4 Comments
MESA --
Mesa Git is usually relatively sane for Linux gamers wanting the bleeding-edge open-source driver experience for best OpenGL/Vulkan features and performance, but at the moment it's a bit of a headache with what in effect are two blocker bugs for Mesa 17.2.

Marc Di Luzio has confirmed that most Feral Interactive Linux game ports are currently broken on Mesa Git. Per bug 101867, all Feral games that have a pre-game options window (most of them) are now unplayable due to a permanent black frame that appears on the screen. The only workaround is to change the game's settings configuration to not show the pre-game settings window.

The issue was tracked down to a commit changing just one line of code that in turn was aiming to address other bugs, but is having fallout for Feral games. No solution has been fixed yet.

Mesa release manager Emil Velikov agrees that this is a serious bug and would be considered a blocker for next month's Mesa 17.2.

Another bug that Velikov is deeming a blocker bug is RadeonSI being broken for Steam in at least some configurations. That bug is due to a much more invasive code change and is currently leaving Steam with segmentation faults when starting on RadeonSI. Details in this bug report.

So just a quick PSA in case you are thinking of upgrading to Mesa Git in the next few days.
4 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Clover OpenCL Gallium3D Sees Some Patches, Closer To OpenCL 1.2
Mesa 17.2 Merge Window Extended To Sunday, RADV Shared Semaphores Lands
100+ More KHR_no_error Patches, Might Help Some Games
Revised DRI3 v1.1 Modifiers Support For Mesa
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Now Has Mainline Support For ETC2 Compression
libdrm 2.4.82 Released With New AMDGPU APIs, Intel Cannonlake/Coffeelake IDs
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
C++20 Feature Talk Heats Up At Latest C++ ISO Meeting
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone