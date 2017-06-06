Dawn of War III Will Be Able To Run/Render Correctly On Intel ANV Vulkan
Dawn of War III rolls out to Linux this Thursday with OpenGL and Vulkan support. When it comes to the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, it appears that it will work as long as you are using the very latest Mesa Git.

Alex Smith of Feral just landed a few ANV-related commits into Mesa. One of the commits is for setting better descriptor set limits. With the fixed limits, Alex Smith mentioned "this allows Dawn of War III to render correctly on ANV." Good to see Mesa 17.2-dev Git as of this week will be able to handle Dawn of War III but how fast it is will be interesting -- I'll certainly be benchmarking it.

Meanwhile, it's coming down to the line of whether RadeonSI in Mesa Git will support Dawn of War 3 at launch, since Samuel's bindless texture patches have yet to land and are required by this game, but for my testing will be using Samuel's branched Mesa anyhow. No word yet on RADV, but there will be launch-day OpenGL/Vulkan Linux benchmarks on Phoronix.
