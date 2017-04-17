Mesa Lands GLVND Support For EGL
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 17 April 2017 at 11:08 AM EDT. 12 Comments
GLVND is the NVIDIA-led effort for the new "Linux OpenGL ABI" or basically the OpenGL Vendor Neutral Dispatch Library to allow multiple OpenGL drivers to happily co-exist on the same system. Mesa's existing GLVND support has been limited to GLX while now there is EGL support.

With 3,500+ new lines of code by NVIDIA's Kyle Brenneman, the libglvnd interface has been implemented for EGL. After going through a few rounds of patch review, the code landed today just ahead of Mesa 17.1's code branching and RC1 release.

Great to see the EGL support now playing happy in a GLVND Linux desktop world.
