Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 June 2017 at 07:46 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Andres Rodriguez of Valve has published initial support for the OpenGL EXT_external_objects within Mesa, the new GL extensions likely to be part of OpenGL 4.6.

Earlier this week we first heard of these new extensions when NVIDIA put out a new Vulkan driver with new OpenGL extensions for memory objects and semaphores support in this graphics API ported over from Vulkan.

Rodriguez has begun working on the memory objects extensions (EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd) while he still plans to accomplish the semaphores work too. With a Valve developer working on this, it looks like these new OpenGL extensions will help out as part of their SteamVR on Linux push for games not relying exclusively on Vulkan.

More details via this patch series.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
Mesa 17.1.4 Released
Mesa Preparing To Support Gallium Driver Specific DRIRC Tuning Options
Unreal Tournament Gives Another Excuse To RadeonSI Developers To "Game"
Freedreno Continues Stacking On New Features For Open-Source Adreno
Witcher 2 & Rocket League Get Fixed Up With Mesa 17.2 Git On RadeonSI
Some Fresh Tests With Mesa's Continuing KHR_no_error Work
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM
EXT4 Is Working On A "Large Directory" Option, Parallel Discards
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability