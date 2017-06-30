Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa

Andres Rodriguez of Valve has published initial support for the OpenGL EXT_external_objects within Mesa, the new GL extensions likely to be part of OpenGL 4.6.
Earlier this week we first heard of these new extensions when NVIDIA put out a new Vulkan driver with new OpenGL extensions for memory objects and semaphores support in this graphics API ported over from Vulkan.
Rodriguez has begun working on the memory objects extensions (EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd) while he still plans to accomplish the semaphores work too. With a Valve developer working on this, it looks like these new OpenGL extensions will help out as part of their SteamVR on Linux push for games not relying exclusively on Vulkan.
More details via this patch series.
Add A Comment