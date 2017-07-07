EXT_external_objects Updated For Mesa

Valve developer Andres Rodriguez has updated his patch-set for wiring in support for OpenGL External Objects (EXT_external_objects) into Mesa.
The external memory objects support via EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd is about porting over this external memory capabilities from Vulkan to OpenGL. This OpenGL external memory object support is to be used by the SteamVR compositor on Linux and thus Valve has been investing in getting this new OpenGL extension ready for mainline Mesa. The external memory objects will presumably be mandated by the upcoming OpenGL 4.6.
This Friday, Andres sent out his second version of the 25 patches for adding the memory object and memory object FD support to Mesa with a focus on the RadeonSI driver. More technical details via this patch series.
