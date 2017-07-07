EXT_external_objects Updated For Mesa
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 July 2017 at 08:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Valve developer Andres Rodriguez has updated his patch-set for wiring in support for OpenGL External Objects (EXT_external_objects) into Mesa.

The external memory objects support via EXT_memory_object and EXT_memory_object_fd is about porting over this external memory capabilities from Vulkan to OpenGL. This OpenGL external memory object support is to be used by the SteamVR compositor on Linux and thus Valve has been investing in getting this new OpenGL extension ready for mainline Mesa. The external memory objects will presumably be mandated by the upcoming OpenGL 4.6.

This Friday, Andres sent out his second version of the 25 patches for adding the memory object and memory object FD support to Mesa with a focus on the RadeonSI driver. More technical details via this patch series.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Mesa News
RADV Vulkan Driver Getting Fixes For An Upcoming Feral Linux Game
VC5 Gallium3D: A New Broadcom Open-Source Driver
NIR Experimental Backend For RadeonSI Updated
Valve Begins Working On OpenGL External Objects Support For Mesa
Mesa 17.1.4 Released
Mesa Preparing To Support Gallium Driver Specific DRIRC Tuning Options
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
Linux 4.12 Kernel Released
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool